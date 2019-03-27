Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) and Hyatt Hotels (H) Head-To-Head Contrast

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts 3.08% 4.88% 1.90% Hyatt Hotels 17.26% 5.93% 3.00%

70.2% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Playa Hotels & Resorts does not pay a dividend. Hyatt Hotels pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $617.01 million 1.65 $18.98 million $0.32 24.31 Hyatt Hotels $4.45 billion 1.71 $769.00 million $1.98 36.29

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts. Playa Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hyatt Hotels 0 12 3 0 2.20

Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.24%. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $79.45, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Playa Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names. As of September 17, 2018, it owned a portfolio consisting of 20 resorts comprising 7,769 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Alila, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre Hotels, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, tommie, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Exhale, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio consisted of 843 properties, which included approximately 208,207 rooms in 60 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic alliance with Small Luxury Hotels to provide benefits to the members of World of Hyatt loyalty program by providing additional stay opportunities at luxury hotels primarily in Europe. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

