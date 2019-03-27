Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Brokerages expect Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to announce $16.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pixelworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.50 million. Pixelworks reported sales of $15.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pixelworks will report full-year sales of $81.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $84.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $94.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pixelworks.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 319,778 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pixelworks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 158,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 3,428.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXLW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,970. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.75.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

