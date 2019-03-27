Pi Financial Trims Superior Gold (SGI) Target Price to C$1.30

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.07% from the company’s current price.

SGI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark lowered shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.05 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

CVE SGI opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.62.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.