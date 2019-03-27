Pi Financial Trims Jaguar Mining (JAG) Target Price to C$0.40

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Monday. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.
TSE JAG opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.
About Jaguar Mining
