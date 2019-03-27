Pi Financial Trims Jaguar Mining (JAG) Target Price to C$0.40

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Monday. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

TSE JAG opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

