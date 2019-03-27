Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report sales of $130.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $130.10 million. Photronics posted sales of $130.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $542.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $544.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Photronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 373,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,481. The stock has a market cap of $620.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,942 shares of company stock worth $1,129,099. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 49.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,876,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

