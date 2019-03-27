Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 11,815 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,004,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,521 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $608,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,853,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $489,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,962 shares during the period.

PK opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.40). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

