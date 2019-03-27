Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

In other Prologis news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,929. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

