Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 1,841 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,106.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $86.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

