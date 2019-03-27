Phillips 66 (PSX) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2019 earnings at $7.29 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,598,000 after buying an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,645,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,542,000 after buying an additional 958,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,647,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,684,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,493,000 after buying an additional 177,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

