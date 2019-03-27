Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 652,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,141,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,485,000 after purchasing an additional 811,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

PSX stock opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/phillips-66-psx-shares-sold-by-cypress-capital-group.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.