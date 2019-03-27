PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK) was down 37.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 3,353,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 704,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get PHI INC/SH alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHI INC/SH by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of PHI INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PHI INC/SH by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PHI INC/SH by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) Shares Down 37.9%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/phi-inc-sh-phiik-shares-down-37-9.html.

About PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK)

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PHI INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.