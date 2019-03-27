PG&E Co. (PCG) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in PG&E were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,146,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after acquiring an additional 128,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 750,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

