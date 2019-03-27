PFG Advisors Sells 7,085 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

