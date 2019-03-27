PFG Advisors Sells 1,886 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,623,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26,440.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,593,000 after buying an additional 999,993 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,761,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after buying an additional 846,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,294,000 after buying an additional 692,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,098,000 after buying an additional 585,355 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $106.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1991 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

