Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Short Interest Update

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,755 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 742,743 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on PFNX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 18.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,219,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 222.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,989,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 70,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfenex by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,550,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 233,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

