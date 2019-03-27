Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Senior Officer Purchases C$65,208.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,208.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,731.60.

PEY opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 12 month low of C$6.49 and a 12 month high of C$12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEY. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. GMP Securities cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/peyto-exploration-development-corp-pey-senior-officer-purchases-c65208-00-in-stock.html.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.