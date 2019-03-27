Peugeot (UG) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UG. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.17 ($28.11).

Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

