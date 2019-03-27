Peugeot SA (UG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.17 ($28.11).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Peugeot alerts:

Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.