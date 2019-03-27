PETROFAC LTD/ADR (POFCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of POFCY opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

