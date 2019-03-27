Peter Bauer Sells 18,750 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $878,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $905,250.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Peter Bauer sold 311 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $10,885.00.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Peter Bauer sold 6,788 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,647.88.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 400 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $13,684.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Peter Bauer sold 238 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,330.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,182 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $251,513.64.

On Monday, December 31st, Peter Bauer sold 2,453 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $83,402.00.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -248.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mimecast by 131.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

