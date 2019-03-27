Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Permianville Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Enduro Sponsor to own a net profits interest from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Sponsor. Permianville Royalty Trust, formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PVL opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.