PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

