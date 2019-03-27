Peony One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,303.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00001349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market capitalization of $17,387.00 and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 15,331.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 421,922 coins and its circulating supply is 317,255 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

