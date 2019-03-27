Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,184 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUSK shares. ValuEngine cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

TUSK opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.11 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 13.96%. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/penn-capital-management-co-inc-reduces-stake-in-mammoth-energy-services-inc-tusk.html.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.