Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.49.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

