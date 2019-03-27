Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Victrex (VCT)

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,630 ($34.37).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,174 ($28.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 2,136 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,415 ($31.56) per share, with a total value of £72,450 ($94,668.76). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,200.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

