Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood bought 7,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,665 shares of company stock worth $440,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $547.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $46.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

