Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

In related news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at $63,296,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

