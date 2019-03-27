Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,947,000 after buying an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after buying an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $241,094,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,355,000 after buying an additional 2,078,176 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,853,000 after buying an additional 1,815,368 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Shares of PG opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

