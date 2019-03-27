Paychex (PAYX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.583754-3.617563 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $80.17.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,306,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

