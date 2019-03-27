Paul Vallone Sells 5,138 Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Stock

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) insider Paul Vallone sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,799 ($49.64), for a total transaction of £195,192.62 ($255,053.73).

Shares of Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,781 ($49.41) on Wednesday. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,338 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92.

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,743.75 ($48.92).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

