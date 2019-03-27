Pathlight Investors LLC Invests $158,000 in RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)

Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Pathlight Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $682,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of RMBL opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

