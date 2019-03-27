PARETO Rewards Trading Up 2.4% This Week (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. PARETO Rewards has a total market capitalization of $365,519.00 and approximately $20,688.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,458,513 tokens. The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network . The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork . PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

