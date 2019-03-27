Pareteum (TEUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.81

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 167880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEUM shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pareteum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $484.64 million, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

