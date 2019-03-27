Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $385,000 Position in Box Inc (BOX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,832 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Prescient Securities raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE BOX opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 393.84%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,060,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,124,274 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,750 in the last 90 days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

