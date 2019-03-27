Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 12,135 Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,609,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 705,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 316,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 429,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 611,501 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

SCCO stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

