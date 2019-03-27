Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $74.25 on Wednesday.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pacific Center for Financial Services Raises Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (VFMF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/pacific-center-for-financial-services-raises-position-in-vanguard-us-multifactor-etf-vfmf.html.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.