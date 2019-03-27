Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRT remained flat at $$48.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942. Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $50.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (FLRT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/pacific-asset-enhanced-floating-rate-etf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-17-flrt.html.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.