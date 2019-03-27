Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (COWZ)

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170 shares.

