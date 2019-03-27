Oxycoin (OXY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,617.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $15,617.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00104890 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000529 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000849 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 926,887,974 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

