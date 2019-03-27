OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $716,464.00 and approximately $21,735.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00408801 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00085348 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003510 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000240 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

