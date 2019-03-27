Orestone Mining (ORS) Shares Down 10.8%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s share price fell 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 100,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 179,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

