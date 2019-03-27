Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (ORTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,502,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

