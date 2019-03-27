Onespan Inc (OSPN) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,574 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Onespan worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Onespan by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,030,000 after acquiring an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onespan by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 105,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Onespan by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,916,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 105,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Onespan by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 108,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth $8,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.87 million, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.09. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.94 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSPN. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Sidoti started coverage on Onespan in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Onespan in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

