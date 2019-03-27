OneSoft Solutions (OSS) Shares Up 3.5%

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) shares traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88. 280,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 156,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The firm has a market cap of $85.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

