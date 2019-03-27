Onenergy (OEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Onenergy Inc (CVE:OEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

ONEnergy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gas and power, and home comfort and energy efficiency businesses in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the sale of natural gas and electricity in Ontario; and electricity in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio to residential and commercial customers under short or long-term fixed-price or variable-priced contracts under the Sunwave Gas & Power brand name.

