Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 call options.

OLLI opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 24,663 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $1,990,057.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,584,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,509,334.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $341,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,538 shares of company stock worth $21,053,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,617 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $15,618,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 154,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/ollies-bargain-outlet-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-olli.html.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.