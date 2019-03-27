OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

OFG Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.50.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $106.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

