Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,476,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,078,005 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $765,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $961,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 355.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 190,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 148,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 126.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

