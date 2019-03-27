O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,798,750 shares of company stock worth $96,496,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

